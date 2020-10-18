Dorine Schwagel, 77

Dorine M. Schwagel, of Spring Hill, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota at the age of 77 years, 9 months, and 5 days. An outdoor Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17 by the Grotto at St. Michael's Cemetery in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will follow the Mass in the parish cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to Mass at the cemetery. Please bring your own lawn chair. Dorine Marie Schwagel was born January 4, 1943 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Conrad and Marie (Neubauer) Schwieters. She was united in marriage to John Schwagel on September 11, 1965 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill, Minnesota. Dorine worked at Empire Memorials in Melrose, Minnesota, after graduating second highest in her class from Melrose High School in 1961. John and Dorine purchased the grocery store in Spring Hill in 1965 and operated Schwagel Store for 55 years. She loved the many generations that passed thru the store over the years as much as she loved candy. Dorine was a lifelong resident of Spring Hill. She embroidered countless sets of flour sack towels and her favorite being the Cute Rabbits pattern. She loved her flower garden, playing cards, solving word finds, watching game shows, and feeding the town kitties. Her biggest passion was bringing the community of Spring Hill together to serve the parish of St. Michaels. Everything from mowing lawn, picking up sticks, to cleaning the church and parish house. Dorine was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and, together with John, served as the church caretaker for 33 years. She was also a member of the St. Michael’s Christian Women’s Society and Catholic United Financial. Survivors include her two children, Terrence (Angela) Schwagel of Victoria and Traci (Trevor) Studanski of St. Cloud; and brother-in-law, Linus Schwagel of Mortons Gap, Kentucky. Dorine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Schwagel on January 31, 2016; and sister, Alice Schwieters. Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
