Dorene Feldewerd, 80

Dorene M. Feldewerd, age 80 of Meire Grove, passed away from heart failure with family by her side on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 22 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment in the parish cemetery.
Visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Christian Women pray at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
Dorene Margaret Bueckers was born on July 3, 1941 in Melrose, Minnesota to Clem and Loretta (Rakotz) Bueckers. She was united in marriage to Erwin Feldewerd on September 12, 1961 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Dorene worked on a turkey farm near New Munich for 40 years, but mostly spent her time raising her family. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and the Christian Women. Dorene enjoyed flower gardening, working word find puzzles, baking bread and cookies. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Erwin Feldewerd of Meire Grove; children, Jim (Deb) Feldewerd of Melrose, Steve Feldewerd of Sauk Rapids, Dan (Janet) Feldewerd of Grey Eagle, Gary (Ashley) Feldewerd of New Munich, Lisa (Darrel) Maus of Freeport, and Leon (Sue) Feldewerd of Melrose; 24 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Arlene Feldewerd of Avon; brothers and sisters, Ervin Bueckers (friend, Shirley) of Melrose, Lorene (Aloys) Feldewerd of Melrose, Alvin (Sally) Bueckers of Albany, Ron (Sheila) Bueckers of Oklahoma, Tony (JoAnn) Bueckers of Texas, Dan (Geri) Bueckers of Melrose, and Clem Bueckers, Jr. of Melrose; and sisters-in-law, Donna Bueckers of St. Rosa and Charla Bueckers of Melrose.
Dorene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Feldewerd on June 9, 2018; brothers, Tommy, David, Sylvester, and Eugene Bueckers; sister-in-law, Bertha Bueckers; and daughters-in-law, Mary and Pam.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
