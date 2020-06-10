Donovan Hansen, 95

Donovan A. Hansen, age 95 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A private family graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Masses in Donovan’s honor will be held at a later date. Donovan Adam Hansen, son of Thorval and Frances (Orth) Hansen was born May 31, 1925 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. He married Cecilia Bussmann on August 31, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. Donovan and Cele farmed five miles east of Sauk Centre until their retirement about 15 years ago. Donovan loved farming, dancing, playing bingo, and playing his guitar at local events. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his children, Darlene (Gary) Fix of Braham, Cheryl (Jim) Coderre of Woodbury, Daniel (Jess) Hansen, Sr. of Sauk Centre, and Carla (Scott) Bauer of Freeport; grandchildren, Douglas Fix, Ginger (Corey) Owens, Gayle (Rob) Linkert, Christine (Mark) Haggman, Deb (Ron) Ethier, Shane Hansen (fiancé, Angel Ohnstad), Jamie Hansen (Raechal Olmscheid), Daniel (Samantha) Hansen, Jr., Theresa Legatt, Brian (Victoria) Legatt, Tiffany (Jeremiah) Mohr, Landon Bauer, Phoenix Bauer, and Trinity Bauer; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Grundman of Osakis and Elaine Meyer of Glenwood; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doris Peterson of Sauk Centre, Bernard (Tillie) Bussmann of Melrose, Edward (Darlene) Bussmann of Melrose, and Betty Lou (Vic) Goebel of Freeport. Donovan was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Cecilia “Cele” Hansen; daughter, Gayle Hansen; and grandsons, Dallas Fix and Christopher Hansen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota at 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439. Sympathy cards may be sent to the funeral home for us to pass on to the family. Patton-Schad Funeral Home C/O Donovan Hansen Family 620 Beltline Road, Sauk Centre, MN 56378. The family of Donovan would like to thank the staff at CentraCare Health Nursing Home for their attentive care. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
