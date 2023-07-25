Donna Suchy, 81

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon for Donna Suchy, age 81, of Cold Spring, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at her home. Burial of the urn in the St. Benedict's Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Benedict's Catholic Church.
Donna was born at home on June 22, 1942 to Raymond and Mary (Klimek) Arndt in Brandon, Minnesota. She graduated from Brandon High School. After graduation, she worked as a nanny, waitress and as a baker. She was united in marriage to Jerome Edward Suchy on September 9, 1967 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alexandria. Donna and Jerome owned and operated Suchy's Service Station in Avon. After they sold the service station, she worked at Mills Fleet Farm in Waite Park in the Automotive Repair Department. She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, the Christian Mothers, and the Avon Hills Club.
