Donna Schlangen, 75

Donna M. Schlangen, age 75, Richmond. September 29, 1945 – March 7, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Donna M. Schlangen age 75, who died Sunday, March 7th in Tucson, AZ. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com. A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. And from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Donna was born in Paynesville to Polycarp and Clara Arnold. She married Eugene Schlangen on June 23, 1964 in Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Donna was a homemaker, worked at Assumption Home and later at Gold’n Plump. She loved fishing, gambling, baking, cards, puzzles and being with her family and grandchildren. She had a wonderful and infectious laugh. She is survived by her children, Henry, Ronald, Douglas, and Tom (Jodi); brothers, Polycarp, Jr. (Modesta) Arnold and Melvin (Lou) Arnold; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene and her parents. Services are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.
