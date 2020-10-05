Donna M. Sabrowsky, age 94, of Alexandria, and formerly of Villard, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. A service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Villard, with Pastor Timothy Magill officiating. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lake Amelia Cemetery, rural Villard. Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood. Donna Mae Massmann was born July 3, 1926 in rural Pope County, MN. She was the oldest of Rudolph and Anna (Herrmann) Massmann’s three children. At an early age she moved with her family into the town of Villard. There she attended public school and Villard United Methodist Church. In 1944, after finishing her 12th year of schooling, she worked for a brief period in the local post office before going to St. Cloud Business College. This led to a job at Zapp National Bank, where she worked as a bank teller for 18 years. It was during this time she met Otto F. Sabrowsky. The two married on October 16, 1948, in Villard, MN and they made their home in St. Cloud until 1963, when Otto accepted a new job in Denver, CO. For the next 25 years, they enjoyed life in Colorado. Donna took several courses at the Emily Griffith Technical College and also became very active in Altar Guild at Trinity Lutheran Church, where they were members. She worked as a wedding consultant and coordinator at the church in conjunction with the Guild, while also filling in as a part’s inventory clerk as needed at Deane Buick Saab, where Otto worked. Ultimately, she was hired full time at the car dealership. She and Otto worked there together until January of 1987, when they retired. Soon thereafter they decided to move back to Villard to be closer to family. Besides enjoying the companionship of relatives and friends, Donna’s passions were sewing, reading, and compiling genealogy. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Villard. Otto passed away in 2010. Donna continued to reside in Villard until 2013, when she moved to an apartment in Alexandria. She remained there until her death on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Donna’s family will remember her as a woman of exceptional taste and for her impeccable sense of style and grace. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Otto Sabrowsky; her parents, Rudolph and Anna Massmann; her brother, Burl Massman, and his infant daughter, Kari Lee; her brother, Dale Massmann, his wife, Wilmeta, their daughter, Kathryn Schmiess, and their grandson, Brandon Massmann. Donna felt blessed to still have the companionship of her sister-in-law, Doris Massman of Villard; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is looking forward to seeing them all again in heaven one day. To send online condolences to the family, visit hoplinfuneralhome.com and click on obituaries.
