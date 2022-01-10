Donna M. Kuhlmann, 66

Donna M. Kuhlmann, age 66 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 18 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be held at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Donna Mae Maciej was born on July 14, 1955 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Lawrence and Lucille Maciej. She graduated from Swanville High School and later married George Kuhlmann on September 28, 1974. Together they raised three children on a farm located outside of Grey Eagle and later divorced in 2006. She then met her significant other, Mark Wenker, in 2007 and together they enjoyed adventuring and enjoying each other's company.
Donna was a member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, playing cards, bike riding, watching musicals, and being a positive influence on her community. Donna was a loving mother, grandma, partner, sister, and a true friend to everyone that knew her and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Jill (Chris) Skaja of Rice, Josh (Amanda) Kuhlmann of Freeport, and Jordan (Brittany) Kuhlmann of Grey Eagle; grandchildren, Amber, Ava, and Reagan; siblings, DiAnn (James) Loven of Swanville, and Larry (Donna) Maciej of Swanville; and significant other, Mark Wenker of Sauk Centre.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, David Maciej and Greg Maciej.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.