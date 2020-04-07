Donna L. Bienusa passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. In preventing any family and friends from possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus, the family will postpone the memorial service to a later date... Donna was born February 6, 1944 in Dows, Iowa to Opal (Gardalen) and Richard Ross. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1962, then she attended beauty school in Wadena, MN. Upon graduation she worked for several years as a beautician. She later switched careers and found her true passion as a caregiver for mentally disabled adults. A profession she took great pride in with dedication, compassion and joy for over 40 years. She was united in marriage to Lyle Hendrickson on April 9, 1963. During their 15-year union they started a family and raised 2 children, Lonnold and LuCinda, together. She later married her high school sweetheart Dean Bienusa, Sr. on November 3, 1978. They continued to raise her 2 children and his 3 boys, Bernard, Dean, Jr and Donald. They later added 2 more daughters, Deborah and Darcel, to the family. They resided in the Fargo/Moorhead area for several years before moving back to Sauk Centre. She was a member of the Sauk Centre congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with our dad and whenever any of the kids would stop by. She loved taking trips back to Iowa with her sisters to see friends and family. In the summer she loved going camping and on motorcycle rides. She also enjoyed the random road trips and dinners with our dad. She always looked forward to the annual Ross family reunion every summer, which she hosted last year. She loved spending time with her many grandkids. She was an avid collector of jewelry to match her varying array of outfits. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dean Sr.; her children, Lonnold Hendrickson, LuCinda (Randall) Madsen, and daughter, JaCinda Jones, Dean Jr. (Angella)Bienusa his son, Derek Bienusa, Bernard (Katina)Bienusa their children, Jessika (Jarin) Schlievert, Darren and Keaton Bienusa. Donald (Jane) Bienusa and his sons, Jayden and Jaris Bienusa, Deborah (Erik) Cole, and Darcel (Wayne) Noack their children, Gabrielle, Gavin and Graysen and 3 great-grandchildren. Also her siblings Shirley (Jerry) Rachey, Carol (Dave) Doubrava, Ricky Ross, Randy (Sally) Ross, LuAnn (Dave) Bullock, Rodney Ross, Uncle Kenny Gardalen; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Opal; and son-in-law, Allen Solid. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna L. Bienusa, please visit our floral store.
