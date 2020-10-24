Donna Bienusa

Donna Bienusa of Sauk Centre passed away March 24, 2020. A Zoom memorial service for Donna will be held by the Sauk Centre Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, October 24 at 4:00 PM. To join in the service use Zoom ID 898 0118 5757 Password 2020. The family is hoping to plan something more personal next year.

