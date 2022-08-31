Donald Rodger Samuelson, 65

Donald Rodger Samuelson was born on May 11, 1957, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Verner and Margaret (Rodgers) Samuelson. Don graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1975 and then attended Alexandria Technical College for Tool and Die. Don later went to school for Water Environmental Technologies at St. Cloud Technical College.
Don married Marilyn Peterson on June 6, 1981, and the couple was blessed with three boys, Nickolas, Mitchell, and Logan. The family lived and grew in Sauk Centre.
Don spent most of his working career at Kraft Foods in Melrose. In early 2000s, Don moved to Alexandria where he worked a variety of different jobs with the Alexandria Opportunities Center and most recently at McDonald's. Don enjoyed woodworking, wildlife, car shows, photography, music, gardening, and most of all being with his family.
Don died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Alomere Heath in Alexandria at the age of 65, and gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. He is survived by his sons, Nickolas Samuelson of Little Sauk; Mitchell (Tara) Samuelson of Alexandria; and Logan Samuelson of Sauk Centre; granddaughter, Taylor Samuelson; mother, Margaret Samuelson of Sauk Centre; sisters, Elaine Seidel of Williston, ND, Vernette (Paul) Johnson of Sartell, and Florence Helmbrecht of Sauk Centre; and a niece and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his father, Verner Samuelson; and brothers-in-law, Jim Bielke, Bill Helmbrecht, and Richard Seidel.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at River of Life Church in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
