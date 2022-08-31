Donald Rodger Samuelson, 65

Donald Rodger Samuelson was born on May 11, 1957, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Verner and Margaret (Rodgers) Samuelson. Don graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1975 and then attended Alexandria Technical College for Tool and Die. Don later went to school for Water Environmental Technologies at St. Cloud Technical College.

Don married Marilyn Peterson on June 6, 1981, and the couple was blessed with three boys, Nickolas, Mitchell, and Logan. The family lived and grew in Sauk Centre.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.