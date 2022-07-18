Donald H. Herzog, 84

Donald H. Herzog, age 84 of St. Francis, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. St. Francis Men's Society will pray at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church.
Donald Henry Herzog was born July 17, 1937 in St. Rosa, Minnesota to Fred and Rose (Schreier) Herzog. On September 26, 1962 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Betty" Arceneau at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. Donald farmed west of St. Francis for over 35 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, St. Francis Men's Society, and served on the parish council and a Trustee. During his retirement, Donald enjoyed working on and restoring Massey Harris tractors and taking drives around the countryside.
Survivors include his children, Fred (Alicia) Herzog of Randall, Gary Herzog of Swanville, Allen (Diane) Herzog of Freeport, Dennis Herzog of Burtrum, David (Teri) Herzog of Osakis, Shirley (Don) Winkels of Avon, Janet (Joe) Christen of Albany, and Janel (Alan) Marstein of Bowlus; 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with two on the way; sisters, Monica (Cletus) Bechtold of St. Joseph and Bernadette (Bob) Ethen of St. Joseph; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Herzog on October 9, 1997; parents; and son, Duane "Whitey" Herzog on February 28, 2017.
Serving as casket bearers will be Fred Herzog, Gary Herzog, Allen Herzog, Dennis Herzog, David Herzog, and Shirley Winkels. Cross bearer will be Janel Marstein and scripture bearer will be Janet Christen.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
