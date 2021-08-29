Donald Gieske, 58

Donald B. “Donny” Gieske, age 58 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 23 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. A Celebration of Donny’s Life will be held on Sunday, August 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Greenwald Pub in Greenwald. Donald Bernard Gieske was born November 20, 1962 in Melrose, Minnesota to Valentine and Louise (Tiemann) Gieske. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1981. Donny worked with his dad on the farm for a number of years before working at Midwest Machining in Melrose. He later worked with his brother on the farm. Donny enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, mowing the lawn, watching the Minnesota Vikings, and his dogs. He enjoyed all types of music, listening to KASM radio, and liked to have a good time, especially when it came to dancing. Survivors include his significant other of 12 years, Lelia Ramthun of Sauk Centre; Lelia’s children, Richie Ramthun of Litchfield, Ryan Ramthun (Faith) of Litchfield, and Brittany (Josh) Daddino of Brainerd; Lelia’s grandchildren, Kinnley, Darrell, and one on the way; brothers and sister, Randy (Lynn) Gieske of Sauk Centre, Ron (Kristi) Gieske of Sauk Centre, Debra Gieske of Melrose, and Bob (Cheri) Gieske of Melrose; 11 nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews with one on the way. Donny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Gieske; and sister, Judy Gieske. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
