Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Vernon Voller, age 64, of Holdingford, held Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 am at Church of All Saints St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Holdingford with visitation from 9-11 AM on Thursday, March 9, also at the church. Interment at the parish cemetery.
Don was born on April 9, 1958, in Melrose to Robert and Evelyn (Stroeing) Voller. He graduated from Albany High School in 1976. Don worked at various jobs, and at Polar Tank, Opole. Don was very proud of being able to live and work around Holdingford.
Don is survived by his brothers and sisters, Gerald (Karen) Voller of Albany, James (Mary) Voller of St. Joseph, Thomas (Sandy) Voller of Long Prairie, David (JoAnn) Voller of Bertrum, Janet (Tom) Nierenhausen of St. Stephen, Bonnie Sitte of Crystal, Brian (Paula) Voller of Royalton, and Paul Voller of Royalton; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Voller.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.