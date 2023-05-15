Donald "Donnie" Walz, 82

Donald E. "Donnie" Walz, age 82 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Getty Street Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald Edward Walz was born September 14, 1940 in Greenwald, Minnesota to Leo and Margaret (Bosl) Walz. He completed school through the eighth grade and worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store in Melrose for 38 years. He was united in marriage to Joann Krebsbach on November 18, 1978 at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union. Donnie was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. He enjoyed working with wood, spending time outdoors, fishing, and walking.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Walz of Sauk Centre; and many nieces and nephews.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Schmidt, Millie Poepping, Marie Vornbrock, and Carol Prodinsky; and brothers-in-law, Robert Schmidt, Ralph Poepping, Wilfred Vornbrock, and Jim Prodinsky.
The family is very appreciative to CentraCare Hospice and Getty Street Assisted Living for the excellent care they gave Donnie.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.