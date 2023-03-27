Donald "Donnie" Feldewerd, 58

Donald E. "Donnie" Feldewerd, age 58 of Spring Hill, passed away suddenly of kidney cancer surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. St. Michael's Men's Society will pray at 5:30 p.m. and parish prayers at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Donald Erwin Feldewerd was born August 7, 1964 in Melrose, Minnesota to Aloys and Lorene (Bueckers) Feldewerd. He grew up in rural Spring Hill and graduated in 1982 from Melrose High School. After graduation, Donnie purchased a farm and started farming. On August 29, 1987, he was united in marriage to Lisa Ann Laubach at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. The couple continued farming while purchasing his parents' farm. In 1999, they welcomed a "surprise" son, Brandon. Together Donnie, Lisa, and Brandon continued farming up until Donnie's diagnosis.
He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, St. Michael's Men's Society, Catholic Order of Foresters of New Munich, and was Spring Hill Township Supervisor for many years. He enjoyed playing poker on Wednesday nights, pontoon rides, and most of all, farming.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Feldewerd of Spring Hill; son, Brandon Feldewerd of Spring Hill; parents Aloys and Lorene Feldewerd of Spring Hill; sisters and brothers, Judy (Steve) Uphoff of New Munich, Marvin Feldewerd, Karen (Mark) Rademacher of New Munich, and Kevin Feldewerd of Spring Hill; mother-in-law, Perci Laubach of Paynesville; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Laubach of Arizona and Lane (Melissa) Laubach of Cold Spring; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Donnie was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ron Laubach.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
