Donald "Don" E. Gaebel, 71

Donald E. "Don" Gaebel, age 71 of New Munich, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 1 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating, Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. A rosary will be said by St. Joseph's Men's Society, Catholic United Financial, and the Freeport Knights of Columbus at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donald Edwin Gaebel was born November 27, 1950, in Melrose, Minnesota to Cyril and Alfrieda (Schulte) Gaebel. He served in the United States Marine Corps for two years. On October 26, 1974 he married Judith Barten at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald. He farmed all his life with his family. Don had a very unique way of approaching life, with an analytical mind and a sly grin on his face. He thoroughly enjoyed playing cards, winning at carbles, and most of all, playing with his grandchildren. There was always time for one more game.
Don was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich, St. Joseph's Men's Society, Immaculate Conception Catholic United Financial, and St. Joseph the Worker Knights of Columbus Council 16455 of Freeport.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Gaebel of New Munich; children, Kelli (Kevin) Meyers of Albany, Sandi (Jason) Mattox of Stillwater, Greg (Ryan) Gaebel of Albany, Tim (Megan) Gaebel of Freeport, and Jon (Rachael) Gaebel of Albany; 16 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; siblings, Mary Kay (Steve) Flynn of Elk River, Richard "Rich" (Sherry) Gaebel of Albany, JoAnn (Jerry) Fleischhacker of Albany, and Sue Ann (John) Tidd of Sartell.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenny Gaebel.
Serving as casket bearers will be Greg Gaebel, Tim Gaebel, Jon Gaebel, Dustyn Gerads, Carter Philippi, and Cooper Mattox. Cross bearer will be Brianna Gerads and scripture bearer will be Grace Mattox. Readers will be Shelia Olmscheid and Corrie Rivers. Gift bearers will be Gwen Gaebel, Jack Gaebel, and Natalie Gaebel. Eucharistic Minister will be Megan Gaebel. Eulogy will be by Amy Hennen. Honorary bearers will be Jeff Hoppe, Chase Hoppe, Ron Hoppe, Carl Schulzetenburg, Dennis Thull, Jim Thull, Gary Thull, Butch Thull, Morrie Meyer, Clarence Kampsen, and Willie Nathe.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
