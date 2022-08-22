Don Peterson

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 29, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Donald "Don" Peterson, age 80, who died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Matt Stacy will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Sunday, August 28 at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Don was born April 16, 1942 in Milbank, SD to Richard and May (Eagan) Peterson. He married Darla Shuck, the love of his life, on December 31, 1961 in Fergus Falls. After getting married, the couple moved to Morris, MN, where Don opened his first cabinet shop. After a few years, Don and Darla moved to the Twin Cities, where Don worked, and attended drafting school. In 1979, Don and Darla moved their family to Long Prairie, where Don managed the local lumber yard, Schmidt's Building Center. From there, Don went on to building cabinets at Danielson's Furniture, and from there went on to designing cabinets and being a traveling salesman for Cabinet Components in Sauk Centre. Don finally retired in May of 2018, and went on to be a greeter at Walmart until March of 2020, when he left, due to Covid.

