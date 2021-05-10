Dolores Anderson, 91

Dolores F. "Derry" Anderson, age 91 of Grey Eagle, formerly of Minnetonka, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Celebration of Derry's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Grey Eagle United Methodist Church. A private interment was held in Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Celebration at the church. Derry was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and faithful servant of the Lord. Derry and her husband, Wess served faithfully with the Billy Graham Telephone Ministry for several years. Derry also served as the Chairman of Widow's Mite Foundation. In addition, Derry loved to entertain and spend quality time with family and friends. The "hug lady" will be greatly missed by many and was welcomed by the Lord most certainly hearing: "Well done good and faithful servant." Survivors include her son, Jay; daughter, Karen (Bruce) Trantham; grandchildren, Kimi, Kari Jauch and Amy Rask; several nieces and nephews; good friends, Darlene Lester, Katherine Meredith, Theresa Pansch, and several other beloved friends. Derry was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Wess; parents; sister, Virginia Bitner; brother, Edward Alexander; sister-in-law, Arlene Brenton; niece, Judy; great-nephew, David; and very dear friend, LaVerne Schaefer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Widow's Mite Foundation. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
