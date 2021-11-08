Diane Vermae Langer, 74

Diane Vermae Langer, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, surrounded by her family at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 26 at the church.
Diane Vermae Crouse Stelton was born April 14, 1947, in Plentywood, Montana to Edward and Ella (Jorgenson) Crouse. Her family moved to Kimball, Minnesota in 1955. At the age of 14, Diane's mother passed away and she raised her three younger siblings. On October 8, 1966, Diane was united in Holy Matrimony to Gary Langer at St. Anthony Church in Watkins. They resided in St. Paul, Minnesota for the next ten years, before moving the family to Melrose, Minnesota.
Diane had a caring spirit within her, she always put others needs and happiness before her own. She also enjoyed staying very busy, she did not appreciate down time. Her moto was "Let's Go!" Diane along with her husband, Gary successfully owned and operated two businesses, Langer's Liquor and Midwest Screen Print in Melrose before both retiring in 2009. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, camping, trips to Laughlin or Las Vegas, golfing, and making memories with family and friends. She made an impact on the lives of anyone she encountered young or old.
Diane was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 101 and the Chamber of Commerce. She was part of the group called the Ya-Yas which is made up of her dearest friends.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Kris (Bob) Dickhaus of Melrose and children, Wesley (Jess) Dickhaus, Jacob, and Eddie; daughter-in-law, Denise Langer of Cold Spring and children, Emma, Adam, and Drew; brother, Bob Stelton of Kimball; and her nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Langer; son, Kurt Langer; sisters, Glenna Pusc and Joy Niemi; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Stelton, Merlin Langer, John Langer, and Rose Langer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
