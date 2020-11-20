Dennis Toeben, 69

Dennis C. Toeben, age 69 of Freeport, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Freeport. Dennis Clarence Toeben was born September 21, 1951 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Dolores (Heinen) Toeben. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1969. Dennis joined the United States Army and served two tours during the Vietnam War. He married Michele Scherping on January 28, 1989. Dennis was a well-known house painter for over 40 years. He volunteered his time with Faith in Action, Salvation Army in St. Cloud, and Lutheran Social Services delivering meals to those in need. Dennis enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and baking. Survivors include his son, Joe (April) Toeben of Albany; grandchildren, Amelia and Harrison Toeben; brother and sisters, Marvin (Linda) Toeben of St. Cloud, Sandra (Chuck) Merden of Avon, Vonnie (John) Botz of St. Cloud, Nona Welsh of Alexandria, and Marlys (Al) Stocker of Albany. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Michele Toeben on March 8, 2003; parents; and brother-in-law, Lee Welsh. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
