Dennis Rykken, 81

Dennis N. Rykken, age 81 of Sauk Centre, passed away from complications of a stroke on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

