Dennis L. Olmscheid, 64

Dennis passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry with Reverend Glenn Krystosek officiating for Dennis L. Olmscheid, age 64, of Paynesville, formerly of Lake Henry. Burial in the St. Margaret's Parish Cemetery in Lake Henry. Visitation held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday, both at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry.
Dennis was born September 23, 1957 in Melrose, MN to Jerome and Lorraine (Heinen) Olmscheid. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1975. He worked various jobs in the area which included Spanier Welding until his automobile accident in 2003. He was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church.
Dennis will be remembered for enjoying the outdoors, baseball, horses, hunting and fishing. He was a devoted and faithful man. He loved to spend time with his three girls, two grandchildren and family.
Dennis is survived by his daughters Nicole "Nikki" of St. Louis Park, Raechel of St. Cloud and Aimme of St. Louis Park; grandchildren Emmett Hansen and Ava Hansen; siblings Ron (Bernice) of Lake Henry, Diane (Robert) Pelzer of Lake Henry, Dan (Lynn) of Paynesville, Gary (Pat) of Lake Henry, Randy (Ruth) of St. Martin, Sandy (Roy) Lensing of Belgrade, Mary (Glenn) Miller of Nisswa and Julie (Joe) Prince of Buffalo; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
