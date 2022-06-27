Services celebrating the life of Dennis John Scepaniak, age 60, of Avon, will be held Monday, July 11th at the MillerCarlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. Dennis passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a brief but courageous battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Dennis was born on March 8, 1962 in Melrose to Louis and Jeanette (Fischer) Scepaniak. On June 6, 2022, after 28 years of partnership and love, he married Lynn Baggenstoss at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, and four grandsons Quinn (13), Cole (11), Alex (8) and Milo (3). Dennis believed in the importance of land and wildlife conservation. He took pride in his 40 acres of land and the hundreds of trees he planted there. Dennis was also a proud member of Pheasants Forever for over 30 years.
Dennis successfully owned and operated The Upholstery Shop in St. Anna for nearly 40 years. He valued the friendships and interactions he had with his customers and will be remembered for paying meticulous attention to detail.
Dennis is survived by his wife Lynn Baggenstoss-Scepaniak, his daughter Becca (Jon) Myrum of Sartell, his grandsons and his mother Jeanette of Holdingford. He is survived by his sisters and brother Kathleen Scepaniak, Patricia Scepaniak, Barbara Manuel, and Jeffery (Shelly) Scepaniak. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers in-law Lois Sandvig, Dean (Mary) Baggenstoss, Ross (Susan) Baggenstoss, Craig (Deb) Baggenstoss, Lisa (Dan) Lundberg, and Leah (Dean) Hoffarth. Dennis will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father Louis Scepaniak, his mother and father-in-law Louis and Addie Baggenstoss and an infant brother.
The family of Dennis would like to thank the ICU and Oncology staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for all of their compassionate care. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Jacob "Jack" Lyons of the ICU and Dr. Christopher Miller of the Coborn Cancer Center.
In celebration of Dennis' life, put on a flannel shirt and crank your favorite classic rock song. Memorials are preferred to Pheasants Forever.
