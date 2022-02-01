Dennis J. Walz, 74

Dennis J. Walz, age 74 of Sauk Centre, passed away on January 17, 2022 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Dennis Joseph Walz was born January 1, 1948 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Francis and Marcella (Theisin) Walz. He attended St. Joseph Middle School and Tech High School. Dennis married Norean Barnes on May 7, 1977 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His first job was a fry cook and would always say, "I am a jack of all trades, but master of none." He was most proud of being a self-taught painter.
He loved his family and was an amazing baker. Every year, he and Norean would bake Christmas cookies and pumpkin pies. They would pass them out to all the family who were anxiously awaiting them. His paintings were also given out to many family members and friends. Dennis will never be forgotten and will always be near because his paintings are all over town.
Survivors include his wife, the love of his life, Norean Walz; children, Kim (Gerald) Kortan, Lucinda (Rodney) Denk, Jodi (Rex) Bignell, and Tasjima Nueman; 20 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and 44 step-great-grandchildren; brothers,, Michael Walz, Roman Walz, Melvin Walz, Francis Walz, Kevin Walz, Thomas Walz, and Nicholas Walz; and sister, Delores Christen Walz.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Anthony Walz and Lawrence Walz; sister, Rose Marie Lang; and son-in-law, Richard Neuman.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
