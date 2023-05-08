Dennis Heidgerken, 85

Dennis A. Heidgerken, age 85 of Freeport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Freeport.
Dennis Allen Heidgerken was born August 16, 1937 in Freeport, Minnesota to George and and Marie (Middendorf) Heidgerken. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1959. After the military, Dennis owned and operated the future Charlie's Café and co-owned Charlie's Den in Freeport with his brother, Charlie. On October 20, 1962 he married Rita Blommel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. The couple resided in St. Louis Park and in 1970 they moved to Freeport. Throughout his working career, Dennis had various jobs in sales. He had a gift of gab and was relatable to people.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Freeport Lions, and former Mayor of Freeport. Dennis was the Guiding Lion that started the St. Rosa Lions Chapter. He was also a former member of the Albany Legion and later joined the Melrose VFW. In his later years, Dennis traveled across the U.S. and Canada to see every Major League Baseball stadium with his brothers. He was a lifelong Detroit Tiger Baseball fan as well as, lifelong baseball, basketball, and football fan, following the Big-10 teams. His favorite pastimes were playing cards and playing fast pitch softball with his brothers.
Survivors include his four children, Craig Heidgerken of Freeport, Todd Heidgerken of Morgan, Lee Heidgerken of Minneapolis and Jill (Mike) Nielsen of Waconia; grandchildren, Benjamin and Lucinda Heidgerken and Daniel and Madelyn Nielsen; brothers and sisters, John (Louise) Heidgerken of Minnetonka, Peter (Marilyn) Heidgerken of Freeport, Paul (Mary Ann) Heidgerken of Albany, Bud (Ann) Heidgerken of Freeport, Mary (Ted) Hinnenkamp of Albert Lea, and Carol (Glen) Setterholm of New Ulm; and sister-in-law, Dorine Heidgerken of Richmond.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Heidgerken on October 14, 2005; brothers and sister in-law, Jim Heidgerken, Charlie (Shirley) Heidgerken, and George Jr.; and sister and brother-in-law, Irene (Jim) Obermiller.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
