Dennis Heidgerken, 85

Dennis A. Heidgerken, age 85 of Freeport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.

