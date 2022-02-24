Dennis H. Lyon, 65

Dennis H. Lyon, age 65 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
Dennis Herman Lyon was born August 23, 1956 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Sidney and Rita (Ostendorf) Lyon. He graduated from Grey Eagle High School in 1974. He was united in marriage to LeaAnn Ufkin on January 9, 1982 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Dennis was a Jack Frost truck driver for ten years and was a dairy farmer for 16 years. He later worked for Todd County Public Works for 21 years. Dennis was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and helping others.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, LeaAnn Lyon of Sauk Centre; children, Melissa Lyon of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Kimberly Lyon of Sauk Centre, Jason (Brandy) Lyon of Long Prairie, and Sarah (Travis) Redetzke of Osakis; five grandchildren, Garret, Trent, Hannah, Zoe, and Piper; brothers and sisters, Arthur (MaryAnn) Lyon of Rice, Grace Edgar of Sauk Centre, Sidney L. (Joann) Lyon of Sauk Rapids, Dale (Ruth) Lyon of Melrose, Audrey (Don) Olmscheid of Paynesville, Roger Lyon of Villard, Allen (Anna) Lyon of Foley, Joe (Cathy) Lyon of Holdingford, Mary (Ron) Guetter of Willmar, Judy (Dave) Haus of Sauk Rapids, David (Beth) Lyon of Marshall, Mike (Lori) Lyon of St. Joseph, Lloyd (Joan) Lyon of Rice, Tom (Meredith) Lyon of St. Joseph, and Nancy (Brian) Roske of Grey Eagle; and many loving relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Lyon on March 24, 2020 and Rita Lyon on November 18, 2010; granddaughter, Alexis on July 19, 2000; brother-in-law, Kenneth Edgar; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
