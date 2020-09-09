Denise Janshen, 52

Denise M. Janshen, age 52 of Grey Eagle, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Saukinac Campground near Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Denise Michelle Machioch was born November 2, 1967 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Dennis and Sandra (Olson) Machioch. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Jason Janshen on September 4, 1993 at the Long Prairie United Methodist Church in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Denise enjoyed camping, taking trips to Texas, snowmobiling, hunting, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Jason Janshen of Grey Eagle; daughters, Tonya Nelson of Carlos and Ashley (Travis) Rasmusson of Osakis; grandchildren, Torie and Maizie Nelson and Lexus Miller; stepfather, Al Hildenbrand; brothers and sisters, Deb Breskamp, Kim Hildenbrand, Bob Milbrandt, Lisa (Todd) Harwell, and Dennis (Polly) Hildenbrand. Denise was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Serena Miller. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.