Delrae Mensen, 63, of Browerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 29, 2020. Funeral services for Delrae will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 4-7 p.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church and on the day of the funeral one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Delrae was born August 6, 1957, in Browerville to Raymond and Deloris (Petron) Borchert. On June 15, 1974, she married Alan Mensen. Delrae went to work at the Central Todd County Care Center where she worked for 20 years until her retirement. She volunteered at Christ the King Catholic School, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Christian Mothers. Delrae will forever be missed for her love of baking and Christmas goodies. Delrae is preceded in death by her dad Raymond, son Alan Troy Mensen, in-laws Raymond and Alice Mensen and infant grandson Brody James Moen. She is survived by her mother Deloris Borchert of Long Prairie; husband Alan of Browerville; children: Tina (David) Crandall, Karen (Stan) Gozel, Stacey (Josh) Moen and Carrie (Scott) Bentz; grandchildren: Chelsea Crandall, Justin Crandall, Olivia Gozel, Stanley Gozel, Blake Moen and great-granddaughter Elena Rosenthal. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
