Delores M. Klassen, 86

Delores M. Klassen, age 86 of Melrose, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private family service will be held with interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose. Delores Marie Hinnenkamp was born May 15, 1934 in Melrose, Minnesota to Bernard F. and Mary (Von Wahlde) Hinnenkamp. On July 5, 1954 she was united in marriage to Donald “Don” Klassen at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. Delores worked for the Kociemba family for a number of years and at the Melrose Credit Union. Later, Delores and Don owned and operated Swany-White Bakery in Melrose until their retirement. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, Christian Mothers, St. Mary’s Mission Group, and the Melrose Historical Society. Delores loved bowling, golfing, and playing cards with her card clubs, especially 500. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the cabin on Big Birch Lake. Survivors include her husband, Don Klassen of Melrose; children, Debra (Richard) Tamm of Albany, Denise (Michael) Schmidt of Melrose, Kenneth (Brenda) Klassen of Melrose, David (Mary) Klassen of Melrose, and Kelly (Neil) Notch of Melrose; 11 grandchildren, Katelyn, Nikki, Alyssa, Adam, Matt, Ryan, Krista, Amanda, Mitchell, Nathan, and Jordan; and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way. Delores was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Roman Hinnenkamp, Lollie Weisser, Ervin Hinnenkamp, Ralph Hinnenkamp, Alquin Hinnenkamp, and Mildred Fyten. Serving as casket bearers will be Adam Schmidt, Matt Schmidt, Nathan Notch, Jordan Notch, Ryan Klassen, and Mitchell Klassen. Cross bearer will be Katelyn Tamm and scripture bearer will be Krista Klassen. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
