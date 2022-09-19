Delores Gettel, 97

Delores Gettel, the daughter of Nicholas and Bernadine (Beckermann) Roering, was born on March 7, 1925 in Spring Hill, MN. She lived on a farm near Spring Hill, before moving with her thirteen siblings and parents to a farm near Elrosa. She met Virgil Gettel in Sauk Centre, when she was rooming with Virgil's grandmother. Virgil proposed and they were united in marriage on July 8, 1947 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. To this union, five children were born, Arlene, Janet, Judy, Lavern, and Larry. They bought a farm just west of Osakis. Delores helped out on the farm, milking cows, doing chores, feeding chickens, and working in the fields with her husband and children.
Delores was a wonderful hardworking mother, who was a great cook and loved to bake. She always had some sort of desserts or food ready for visitors. Some of her hobbies included, crocheting, embroidering, canning and making jelly. One of her favorite hobbies, was making quilts. She made quilts for all of her family and for her mission group. Delores was a kind and loving woman, who enjoyed visiting, dancing, and going to the casino once in a while. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Delores Gettel died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Alex Assisted Living in Alexandria at the age of 97 years old. She is survived by her children, Lavern Gettel of Osakis, Larry (Tammy) Gettel of Osakis, and Janet (Larry) Rosch of Long Prairie; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Kleinschmidt, Bernelda Ballman, Marilyn Ruprecht, Valeria (Jerry) Terhaar, and Patricia Boyer; sister-in-law, Irene Roering; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Virgil Gettel; daughters, Arlene Blanchard and Judy Gettel; grandson, Jeremy Gettel; 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis. A visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until 11 AM at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
