DeLaine Friedrichs, 90

DeLaine A. Friedrichs, age 90 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Fairway Pines Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service. DeLaine Ann Schwanke was born November 19, 1929 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Carl and Anna (Bense) Schwanke. She married Levern “Vern” Friedrichs on September 20, 1950 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. The couple farmed near Grey Eagle until retiring in 1991 and moving to Sauk Lake. DeLaine also worked at Hart Press in Long Prairie for many years. DeLaine was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and the Christian Mothers. Survivors include her sister, Delores Becker of Long Prairie; and niece and nephews, Beverly (Lowell) Dugan, David (Jayme) Becker, and Mark (Donna) Becker. DeLaine was preceded in death by her husband, Levern “Vern” Friedrichs on June 20, 2009; parents; and brother-in-law, Leo Becker. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CentraCare Health Care Center or St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.