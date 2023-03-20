Debra "Debbie" Gieske, 53

Debra A. "Debbie" Gieske, age 53 of Melrose, passed away surrounded by her family and nursing home family on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the YouTube channel: Church of St. Mary Melrose.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Debra Ann Gieske was born November 1, 1969 in Melrose, Minnesota to Valentine and Louise (Tiemann) Gieske. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1988. She lived and helped on the family farm north Melrose for many years. She then moved to Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose where she was a resident for the last 16 years. She became family to those that work there and will be greatly missed. Debbie enjoyed playing cards, watching the Twins in person and on TV, driving around, and shopping.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and Catholic United Financial.
Survivors include her brothers, Randy (Lynn) Gieske of Sauk Centre, Ron (Kristi) Gieske of Sauk Centre, and Bob (Cheri) Gieske of Melrose; 11 nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Valentine and Louise Gieske; infant brother, Billy Gieske; sister, Judy Gieske; and brother, Donnie Gieske.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
