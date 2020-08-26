Dean Ahrens, 53

Dean V. Ahrens, age 53 of Grey Eagle, died at the St. Cloud Hospital after having a heart attack while riding his motorcycle on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Ward Springs. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church in Grey Eagle. Dean Virgil Ahrens was born February 17, 1967 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to William and Darlene (Jacobs) Ahrens. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1985 and graduated from Alexandria Technical College in 1988 with an emphasis in Diesel Mechanics. He was united in marriage to Susan “Sue” Von Wahlde on November 28, 1987 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Dean worked at Jures Repair in Wadena for two years and then purchased the farm where he raised his family near Grey Eagle. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Dean enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, going on family vacations, spending time at the cabin and was a collector of John Deere 435 tractors. Dean loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren in which he adored. He loved taking them on gator rides and watching them dance. Survivors include his wife, Sue Ahrens of Grey Eagle; four sons, Chris (Samantha) Ahrens, Mitchell Ahrens, Tyler (Tina Bauer) Ahrens, and Douglas Ahrens; grandchildren, Amelia, Emmera, Aubrey, Everett, Adaley, and Everly Ahrens; brothers and sisters, Deborah (Joseph) Tauer, Dale (Patsy) Ahrens, Denise Clifton, Dennis (Nancy) Ahrens, Donna Ringler, and Dan (Sara) Ahrens; and sister-in-law, Kathy Von Wahlde. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Rita Von Wahlde. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.