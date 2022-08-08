David Leo Rieland, 59

David Leo Rieland, age 59 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 10 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Mark Botzet officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
David was born on November 11, 1962 to Robert and Ruthann (Nathe) Rieland. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1981. He married Jodie Wiener and later divorced. Together they had three children.
David enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, turtle hunting, spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed going to the Casino and watching fireworks. He was currently employed by the Melrose Feed Mill.
David is survived by his mother, Ruthann Rieland of Sauk Centre; his children, Adam, Josh, and Ashley; sisters, Karen Hall of St. Cloud, Nancy (Ron) Lingle of Sauk Centre, and Lori (Kevin) Uphoff of Sauk Centre; and three nieces and five nephews.
David is preceded in death by his father, Robert Rieland; brother-in-law, Dean Hall; and grandparents, Leander and Eleanor Rieland and Leo and Dorothy Nathe.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
