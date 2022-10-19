David "Dave" Jacobson, 90

David "Dave" Jacobson, age 90 of Alexandria, passed away on October 18, 2022 at the Grand Arbor Assisted Living in Alexandria, Minnesota.
No services will be held.
David Merle Jacobson was born on July 18, 1932 in Sauk Centre to Herman and Lyla (Ellison) Jacobson. Dave graduated as valedictorian of the Sauk Centre High School class of 1949. Dave attended the St. Cloud Teacher's College, now known as St. Cloud State, and graduated in three years. Dave was drafted for the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, but the high school superintendent in Superior, Wisconsin hired Dave to teach Speech Therapy which delayed the enlistment one year. Dave was in basic training for eight weeks when the truce was signed, so he never had to go off to war. He was honorably discharged in 1955. After his time in the army, Dave worked for 3M as a salesman based out of Little Rock, Arkansas. He then returned to Sauk Centre where he taught high school English and Speech for 23 years before becoming Director of Sales for Independent Bankers for 12 years. Dave was very involved in the Sinclair Lewis Foundation where he served as President for 14 years. Dave's primary retirement project was to restore native prairie, wetlands and forest on his family's 160-acre Century Farm and offer educational nature experiences for schools and community groups. He also published a history of the farm and children's book about a killdeer who nested there over several seasons. Dave was a talented photographer, documenting the beauty of the farm and his visit to Iceland, Norway and Sweden where he met distant Scandinavian relatives. He established the David Jacobson Scholarship Fund at St. Cloud State to support theatre students.
Dave is survived by sister Barbara Jacobson of Denver, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lyla Jacobson and his brothers Eugene, Lowell and Paul Jacobson.
In lieu of flower memorials, please make a gift to the Sinclair Lewis Foundation or the David Jacobson Scholarship Fund at St. Cloud State.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
