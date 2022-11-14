David "Dave" Fischer, 68

David M. "Dave" Fischer, age 68 of Avon, died peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home in Avon, Minnesota after a 3 year battle with kidney cancer.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Rev. Gregory Mastey officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors will be by the Holdingford VFW and Holdingford Legion.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in St. Anna.
David Marion Fischer was born October 18, 1954 in Melrose, Minnesota to Benno and Marcella (Rueter) Fischer. He served in United States Army as a combat engineer while stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Era. On May 24, 1980 he was united in marriage to Jane Dobis at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. He worked at Polar Tank Trailer in Holdingford for many years. Dave was a gentle easy-going man who was ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. His family always came first. Throughout the years, he attended many events for his kids and grandkids. His pride and joy were his grandkids and will be missed dearly. During his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Dave always looked forward to the annual August fishing trip with his buddies and was blessed to have gone one last time.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna
Survivors include his wife, Jane Fischer of St. Anna; daughters, Dana Fischer of Holdingford and Amber (Jessie) Thorstad of Foley; six grandchildren, Adam, Dalton, Chevelle, Autumn, Maria, and Gunner; brothers and sisters, Clarence (Lorraine) Fischer of Melrose, Arlene Fischer of Bandera, Texas, Marvin (Loretta) Fischer of Avon, and Ruth (Raul) Calderon of Bandera, Texas.
David was preceded in death by his father, Benno Fischer on December 13, 1980, mother, Marcella "Sally" Fischer on December 26, 2022; and infant sister, Lois Ann Fischer.
A special thank you to the CentraCare staff and hospice for the wonderful care they gave Dave.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
