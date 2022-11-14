David "Dave" Fischer, 68

David M. "Dave" Fischer, age 68 of Avon, died peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home in Avon, Minnesota after a 3 year battle with kidney cancer.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Rev. Gregory Mastey officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors will be by the Holdingford VFW and Holdingford Legion.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.