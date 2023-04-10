David "Dave" Blaeser, 77

David L. "Dave" Blaeser, age 77 of Grey Eagle, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Grey Eagle.
David Leonard Blaeser was born on November 30, 1945 to Herman and Marcella (Schriver) Blaeser in St. Cloud, MN. David's early years were living in St. Cloud and Burtrum, MN and Rapid City SD. He is the youngest of 7 sons in a family of 9 children.
He married Ermina Ostendorf July 5, 1967 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They lived in Minneapolis, St. Cloud, and Grey Eagle (Little Birch) during their 56 years of marriage. Dave worked a variety of jobs in Minneapolis and St. Cloud and worked 25 years at Jennie-O Foods in Melrose MN. He retired from Jennie-O in 2011 and then worked part-time for several summers for the City of Grey Eagle and the DNR.
Dave was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Monsignor Lorsung Council #14616 Knights of Columbus.
Dave enjoyed hunting of all types but loved fishing even more. Thousands of hours were spent on the lakes in summer and ice fishing in winter. Dave and Ermina lived on Little Birch Lake for 50 years and he always had fishing rods equipped for the little ones so he could teach them how to fish. From a young age, Brian hunted and fished with his dad. They loved the outdoors and were constant companions. Rob Zollar and the four Vogel boys soon followed as Dave taught them how to fish and hunt. He enjoyed reading, TV, bird watching and brandy cocktails. Dave was humble, a man of few words, and a proud Poppa to grandkids Cole & Callie and niece Jade.
Dave is survived by his wife Ermina, son Brian, grandchildren Cole and Callie, siblings Tom (Jeanette), John (Gail), Jerry, Susan (Randall) Severs and numerous nieces & nephews who were all very special to him.
He was preceded in death by daughter Ann Marie Blaeser who died in October of 1977, parents, brothers Jim, Bob and Mike and sister Pat Fritz.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
