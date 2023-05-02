David "Dave" Bierschbach, 50

David P. "Dave" Bierschbach, age 50 of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
David Paul Bierschbach was born August 13, 1972. He resided in Long Prairie with his family until moving to Melrose in 1976 when he was just 4 years old. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1990 and continued his education at St. Cloud State College. Thereafter he worked in the flooring industry, laying many carpets and floors. For the past many years he has mainly been working in the Alexandria area. Recently he began employment at Ag Tech Drainage in Sauk Centre. He knew this fresh start was a good challenge and one he would really enjoy as he would get to work with a strong passion of his, namely computers.
Dave was an outgoing person who loved going on adventures, traveling, and meeting new people. His hobbies included playing games on the computer and for being a wiz at any technology issues. Summer fishing was on his mind a lot and even over to Mom's to clean fish in the evening and keep her company. Dave truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his special friend, Jessie Chavez; siblings, Jerry Bierschbach (Joyce) of Melrose, Allen Bierschbach (Linda) of Melrose, Mary Hollenkamp (David) of Burtrum, Jim Bierschbach of Albany, and Linda Morton (Mark) of Melrose; nephews and nieces, Michael Bierschbach, John Bierschbach, Jodi Marquez Bierschbach, Judy Bierschbach, Jason Bierschbach, Brian Hollenkamp, Vicki Hemmesch, Adam Bierschbach, Ashley Hondl, and Lydia Butkowski; and many loving relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorraine Bierschbach (Mom recently passed away 3/9/22); sister, Joan Bierschbach; and brother, Robert Bierschbach.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
