David Cokely, 71

David M. Cokely, age 71, of Sauk Centre died peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020 at CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre followed by inurnment at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre. David was born April 3, 1949 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Francis “Red” and Luella (Fenton) Cokely. He was employed at Electrolux in St. Cloud for 46 years. On November 29, 2005 he married Rita (Haskamp) Burgess in Las Vegas, Nevada. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and traveling with Rita to their favorite vacation spots at South Padre Island and Las Vegas. When David moved to the nursing home, he enjoyed playing cards and BINGO. Survivors include his wife, Rita Cokely of Sauk Centre, children, Chuck (Cindy) Burgess of Sauk Centre, Todd (Deb) Burgess of Carlos, and Cale (Jessie) Burgess of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Kevin, Will, Tyler, Alexis, and Hudson Burgess; sisters and brother, Marion Schumacher of Sauk Centre, Dennis Cokely of Duluth, Karen Fisher of Sauk Centre, Pat (Terry) Crider of Sauk Centre, and Shelly (Tim) DePue of Rogers, Arkansas. David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Baker; brothers-in-law, Roger Schumacher, Jerome Fisher, and Harold Baker; sister-in-law, Barb Cokely; nephew, Jeff Schumacher; niece, Lisa Anderl; and infant nephew, Joshua Cokely. Urn bearer will be Pat Proell. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.