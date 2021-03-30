David Bertram, 73

David N. “Dave” Bertram, age 73 of Greenwald, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a short battle with brain cancer on Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home in Greenwald, Minnesota. A Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Greenwald. David Bertram was born April 25, 1947 in Melrose to Nick and Hilda Bertram. He married Joyce Klick in 1978 and they farmed near Greenwald, retired from farming and worked at Midwest Automatic Products in Melrose. Dave was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald. Dave’s biggest loves were his family, grandchildren and fishing every chance he could. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve Bertram of St. Cloud, Keith (Karla) Bertram of Little Falls, and Dale (Katie) Bertram of Freeport; seven beautiful grandchildren, Kaleb, Kyla, Kallen, KaTaya, Kienna, Kasimir and Grace; brothers and sisters, Jane Meyer of Sauk Centre, Vivian (Joe) Weber of Melrose, Ginger (Don) Winter of Cold Spring, Bonnie (Jim) Kampsen of Melrose, Bob (Marlane) Bertram of Pine River, Jan (Frank) Imdieke of Melrose, Dennis (Mona) Bertram of Belgrade, Lucy (Arlen) Albrecht of Amery, Wisconsin, and Mona (Steve) Schoenberg of Melrose; mother-in-law, Betty Kaster of Brooklyn Park; brothers-in-law, Bob (Diana) Klick of Maple Grove and Richard Klick of Brooklyn Center; and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Hilda Bertram; brother, Herbert Bertram; brother-in-law, Bernard Meyer; and nephews, Bob Weber and Troy Bertram. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
