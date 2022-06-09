Dave Kluempke, 86

Dave Kluempke, age 86 of Melrose, died peacefully at home with family on Wednesday, June 8, 2022
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veteran Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
David Joseph Kluempke was born March 24, 1936 in Melrose to Joseph "Joe" and Mary (Gieske) Kluempke. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1957. He married the love of his life, Ann Welle on April 11, 1964 at St. John's Catholic Church in Meire Grove. The couple farmed north of Melrose until 1978, when they moved to New Munich to own and operate the New Munich Bus Service. He was a school bus driver for over 40 years. He loved his family very much, and was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend. Spending time with his grandchildren was one of his greatest pleasures.
He enjoyed his days on Big Birch Lake, flying, playing a good game of Smear, and having conversations with everyone he could. He loved spending time hunting and fishing and being a member of numerous organizations, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, National Wildlife Turkey Federation, and MN Deer Hunters Association.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #1633 and the Lions Club. Dave was a faith filled man. He was a member of both Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, lectoring at both parishes for over 30 years.
Survivors include his children, Mark (Shannon Spooner) Kluempke of Biloxi, Mississippi, Lori (John) Kluempke-Zarogoza of Knoxville, Tennessee, Shari (Matt) Rieland of Melrose; grandchildren, Mack Zarogoza, Emily, James, and Allison Rieland; step grandchildren, Mandy (Justin Harrington), Matt (Nicole) and Mike (Tamara) Zarogoza; siblings, Nona (Larry) Knoblach of Plymouth, Dick (Rosemary) Kluempke of Tigard, Oregon, Pat (Tracy Lovness) Kluempke of Stillwater, Willie (Eva) Kluempke of Cold Spring; in-laws, Carol Kluempke of Portland, Oregon, Cathy Kluempke of Grey Eagle, Judy Kluempke of Melrose, Marie (Nick) Weyrens of Savage, Joan Dold of St. Michael.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; children, Brent Kluempke and infant Brent Kluempke; brothers, Joe Kluempke, Jr., Tom Kluempke, and Jim Kluempke.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
