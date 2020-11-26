Darlene Kulzer, 76

Darlene M. Kulzer, age 76 of Greenwald, died peacefully on November 23, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family. Darlene Marie Dingman was born November 7, 1944 in St. Cloud to Andrew & Elizabeth (Schroden) Dingman. Darlene grew up on a farm near Mayhew Lake until she married Anthony (Tony) Kulzer in 1966 and moved to the farm south of Greenwald, where she and Tony raised four children and operated a small dairy. She and Tony were married for 54 years when Tony passed away in July of this year after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Darlene enjoyed time with family, visits to the farm, baking and cooking for loved ones, trips to the casino, quilting, and playing cards or Scrabble with family and friends. She was hard-working, outgoing, caring, and kind. She was helpful and warm-hearted, always putting others first. Darlene is loved and will be deeply missed by her children Mary Kay (Eric) Nepsund and Michelle (Krister) Johnson of St. Cloud and Greg (Angie) Kulzer, who took over the family farm; grandchildren Allison (Calvin) Herold and Alexandra Nepsund (fiancée Mitchell Bebus), Matty and Sylvia Johnson, and Isaac, Austin and Maverick Kulzer; brother, John (Ginny) of St. Joseph and sisters, Delores Koslowski, Karen (George) Patras, Janet (Greg) Desch, Lois (Dale) Blietz, and Jonel Dingman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, earlier this year; son, Mark, in 1995; parents; and brothers, Paul Dingman and Jeremy Bradley. A private service for immediate family will occur at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald, MN. We look forward to a future remembrance with all who knew and loved Tony and Darlene, and we thank you for your understanding during current COVID restrictions. We wish to thank all those who intervened in an attempt to save Darlene’s life, including members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greenwald, the first responders and care team out of CentraCare - Melrose, and those in the Cardiac ICU at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.