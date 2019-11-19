Darlene Bense, age 86 and 11 days short of her 87th birthday, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home in Grey Eagle, Minnesota. A private family graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle will be held at a later date. Darlene Delores Kleinschmidt was born November 27, 1932 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Fred and Mable (Guse) Kleinschmidt. She was born and raised on her parent’s farm northwest of Grey Eagle. On September 19, 1950 she married Robert Bense at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle. Together they farmed southeast of Grey Eagle, and even after retirement continued helping out on the family farm. She was a farmer and homemaker all her life, while raising four children. She enjoyed every aspect of farming, especially raising baby calves, raking hay, and cultivating corn. Darlene enjoyed snowmobiling, Polka dancing/festivals, an occasional trip to Las Vegas, cooking, baking, playing cards, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She also enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and visiting with friends. Survivors include her children, Bonnie (Joe) Kemper of Grey Eagle, Connie (Gene) Waldvogel of Grey Eagle, Donnie Bense of Grey Eagle, and Pam (Mark) Dziengel of Grey Eagle; four grandchildren, Kelly Burg, Bob Waldvogel, Katie Dziengel, and Nic Dziengel; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Shelby, and Justin Burg; and sister, Shirley Casey of Rochester. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Bense on January 9, 2016; parents; and sister, Diane Kleinschmidt on December 21, 1964. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Darlene Bense, 86
