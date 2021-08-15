Daniel Poepping, 67

Daniel Poepping, age 67, of Pelican Rapids, MN, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his residence. Daniel Cyril was born March 3, 1954 in Melrose, MN, to Theodore and Louise (Schulte) Poepping. He attended school in Melrose, graduating from Melrose High School. After graduation he attended Dunwoody Institute of Technology, Minneapolis, MN. Daniel then went on to work at Honeywell Manufacturer, Minneapolis, MN for many years. He then moved closer to Lake Lizzie and still worked for Honeywell in Fargo, ND until 2010. He enjoyed gardening, playing piano, listening to music, and building harpsichords. Daniel is survived by his sisters: Margaret (Dale) Sack, Carol Thomas; brothers: Jim (Helen) Poepping, Mike (Debbie) Poepping; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents and brother Wayne Poepping. Graveside service will be held August 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, MN. Social and lunch will be after at Greenwald Pub, Greenwald, MN. Funeral Home: Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.