Daniel Peter Price, 11

Memorial service held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel with Deacon Larry Lawinger as officiant for Daniel Price, 11, of West Fargo who died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Visitation held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday.
Daniel was born April 5, 2011 to David and Lucynda (Kramer) Price in Madison, WI. Daniel had many health challenges that were a part of his short life. Despite these, he was a strong, soft-spoken, happy boy who had a wonderful smile and eyelashes that were envied by many. He attended the fifth grade at L.E. Berger Elementary where he liked art and music. He was well known and liked by the Sanford Health Community and the Beyond Boundaries staff who provided him therapy. He was especially happy when going for rides and going for walks both while wearing his Batman hat.
Daniel will be dearly missed by his mom and dad; siblings Alexander, Esther and Ian, all of West Fargo; grandparents Gail and Karel Price of Oklahoma City and LeRoy and Mary Kramer of Long Prairie; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.