Daniel A. Blommel, 70

Daniel "Dan" A. Blommel, age 70 of Avon, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday June 6, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13 at Community Country Church in Holdingford with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. Interment will be at South Elmdale Congregational Cemetery in Holdingford.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church in Holdingford.
Daniel Ambrose Blommel was born May 7, 1952 in Melrose, Minnesota to Aloys and Helen (Dickhaus) Blommel. He married Phyllis Lahr on November 30, 1973 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. He worked at DeZurik in Sartell for 47 years and was looking forward to his retirement. Dan was a gentle easy-going man who was ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. His family always came first. Throughout the years, he attended many events for his kids and grandkids. His pride and joy were his grandkids and will be missed dearly.
Dan enjoyed fishing including his Canadian trips, playing cards especially 500 where he would often get a "perfect" hand, playing Cribbage, going on pontoon rides, and making memories at their seasonal camper over the last 34 years. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and placing bets on the drivers, attending Community Country Church, and was a member of the Walleye Hunter's Fishing League.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Blommel of Avon; daughters, Stacy (Jed) Konsor of Holdingford, and their children, Kylee, Brenna, Kinley, and Cora, and Ashly (Ryan) Headley of Maple Grove, and their children, Logan, Piper, Colton, and Maeve; siblings, Arnold "Arnie" (Mary Jane) Blommel, Leroy (Marilynn) Blommel, Herb (Cindy) Blommel, Mary (Gordy) Kuznia, Ann (Bud) Heidgerken, Joan (Mike) Ellering, Jim (Denise) Blommel, Bill (Yvonne) Blommel, Ken (Val) Blommel, and Lisa (Dale) Austing.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Aloys and Helen Blommel; parents-in-law, Alcuin and Viola Lahr; brothers, Gerald Blommel, David Blommel, and Patrick Blommel; and niece, Paige Leuthmers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.