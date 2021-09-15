Dallas J. Hamilton, 66

Dallas J. Hamilton, age 66 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 17 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dallas James Hamilton was born July 27, 1955 in Bertha, Minnesota to Laurel and LaVerne (Winnegge) Hamilton. He grew up in Eagle Bend, Minnesota and graduated from Eagle Bend High School in 1973. Dallas served in the U.S. Air Force the same year and was honorably discharged in 1975. Dallas met and married Doris Wolbeck in 1975 and had their first child later that year. They had a total of six children of their own but were known to "adopt" many people who needed them. They also have 15 grandchildren over their lives together. Dallas worked a wide array of jobs until 2006 when he started his own laundry business in Sauk Centre with Doris and their daughters, Cassie (Hamilton) Olmsheid and Kayla (Hamilton) Klejeski. Dallas enjoyed playing with all his grandchildren, having bonfires, and watching old westerns in his spare time. Dallas is survived by his wife, Doris Hamilton; mother, Darlis (Bue) Hamilton; children, Chad (Karen) Hamilton, Cheyanna (John) Hamilton, Jeremy Hamilton, Lacy (Chad) Johnson, Cassie (Doug) Olmscheid, and Kayla (Trent) Klejeski; grandchildren, Trenton, Taylor, Teagon, and Phoenix Hamilton, Alexis, Brandon, Harley Tulio (Chad), Honesty and Vincent Hamilton-Dow (Cheyanna), Ryan, Erica, and Cody Johnson (Lacy), John and Gabe Olmscheid (Cassie), and Emerlee Klejeski (Kayla); honorary grandkid, Chrissy Olsen (Jeremy); sisters, Sue Stracek, Linda (Gerald) Geisenhoff, Pam (Duane) Biermeirr, Carla (Mark) Hoelscher, Terry (Barb) Bue, Karen (Jeff) Malikowski, Peggy (Tom) Poegel, and Trish (Gary) Schultz; and in-laws, Clarence Trisko, Leo McKigney, LeRoy Wolbeck, Jeanine Wolbeck, Irma (Dave) Bromenshenkel, Donna Wolbeck, Arlis (Dave) Pesta, Marilyn Bromenshenkel, and Joyce (Mike) Primus. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, Laurel and LaVerne (Winnegge) Hamilton; brother-in-law, Ken Stracek; in-laws, Irene Wolbeck, Rita Trisko, Arlene McKigney, Donny Wolbeck, Danny Bromenshenkel, Irvin Wolbeck; nephew, Adam Bromenshenkel; niece, Denise McKigney; and all his angel grand-babies who were too beautiful for this world. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
