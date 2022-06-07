Dale J. Primus, 58

Dale J. Primus, age 58 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dale Joseph Primus was born July 28, 1963 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Catherine (Olmscheid) Primus. On September 3, 1993, he married Nancy Berscheit at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. He worked at Jennie-O Foods in Melrose for many years before farming west of Sauk Centre. When he wasn't farming, he enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and spending time at the lake cabin with family and friends. He was a man of few words but was quick-witted with a great sense of humor.
Dale was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Primus of Sauk Centre; children, Krista Primus of Bellingham, Washington, Andrew Primus (Mara Piro) of Sauk Centre, and Riley Primus of St. Louis Park; father and mother, Joseph and Catherine Primus of Melrose; brothers, Rich (Carol) Primus of Albany, Virgil (Mary) Primus of Melrose, and Melvin (Brenda) Primus of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Primus, Jerry Primus, and baby boy Primus; and nephews, Joel Primus and baby boy Primus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Katie Reitsma Trust at MN National Bank - Sauk Centre.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
