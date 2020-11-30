Cynthia "Cindy" Ringling

Cindy Ringling, age 58 of St. Joseph, formerly of Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. She was employed by Summit Fire Protection of Waite Park, MN. Cindy will be interred next to her parents at a graveside service at the West Evergreen Cemetery in Osakis, MN on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., with an additional celebration of her life to take place at a later time when friends can gather and share stories and happy memories. Condolences and memories may be left on her Tribute page at www.royhetland.com. Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.