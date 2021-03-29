Curtis Graves, 55, of Long Prairie, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2021. Funeral services for Curtis were held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, 12 noon, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Fr. Ron Dockendorf and Fr. Mitch Bechtold officiating. Curtis Lee was born on June 6, 1965, in Sauk Centre to LaVerne Jr. and Barbara Jean (Starry) Graves. After graduation in 1983, he went to work for Starry Construction. On September 2, 1988, Curtis married Barbara Rosenow. Over the years, he worked for several companies; Bauerly’s Construction, Knife River Construction, Mayo Construction of North Dakota, and lastly Riley Brothers Construction as a Superintendent. Curtis was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood and spending time with his cows. He took joy in raising his own beef cattle, processing his own pigs, and especially drinking his diet Coke and diet Pepsi. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting on the couch in the evening watching Fox News while eating mint chip ice cream, popcorn, or chips; always remembering to share with his dogs who were a big part of his life. Curtis was very generous with the fish he caught, giving fish to friends and family. In memory of Curt, on Saturday, March 27, friends wore Trump, Fox News and flannel apparel. Curtis was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, co-chair of Midwest Outdoors Unlimited for the last 11 years and co-chair of Ducks Unlimited in Todd County for five years. Curtis is preceded in death by his infant brother, Peter; grandparents, Laverne Sr. and Frances Graves; grandpa, Whistle Starry; grandpa, Forest Nelson and in-laws, DeWayne and Lillian Rosenow. Curtis is survived by his wife, Barbara; children: Cory (fiancé Abbey Minke) Graves, born in 1993, Brianna (Derek Dempsey) Graves, born in 2001; parents, LaVerne Jr. and Barbara Graves; grandma, Myrtle Nelson; siblings: Greg (Dawn) Graves, Corinne (Rob) Mettenburg, Connie (Glenn) Pesta; brother-in-law, Jim (Trina) Rosenow and many nieces, nephews and his favorite great niece Ava Graves. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
